Getty Images Faces Setback in AI Copyright Battle

Getty Images suffered a major setback in its landmark legal challenge against artificial intelligence company Stability AI in London's High Court on Tuesday. The court found that while there was trademark infringement due to the presence of Getty watermarks in AI-generated outputs, claims of secondary copyright infringement were dismissed.

Seattle-based Getty Images, known for its editorial and stock image production, had accused Stability AI of illegally using its images to train the Stable Diffusion system, which generates images from text prompts. The heart of the copyright breach claims faltered mid-trial due to insufficient evidence regarding where the system's training took place.

Despite the mixed outcome, Getty Images remains optimistic. The company asserts that the ruling illustrates intangible AI models' vulnerability to copyright claims, a view they intend to leverage in forthcoming U.S. litigation. Interestingly, Getty's stock experienced a brief dip, followed by a rebound in the market.

(With inputs from agencies.)