W Cape High Court ruling welcomed as step to curb taxi violence and protect commuters

The Western Cape Mobility Department has welcomed a landmark ruling by the Western Cape High Court that seeks to curb violence, intimidation, and unlawful conduct within the minibus taxi industry. The ruling, handed down on Wednesday, makes permanent an earlier interim court order involving the MEC for Mobility and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA), along with other respondents.

The department described the judgment as a critical intervention aimed at restoring stability in the sector and ensuring the safety of commuters who rely daily on minibus taxis as a primary mode of transport. The court order strengthens measures to enforce compliance with operating licence conditions and to prevent illegal operations that have contributed to instability and violence.

The legal action was instituted earlier this year by Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku following prolonged and violent disputes between rival taxi associations, CATA and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA). The conflict was largely centred on the contested M18 route between Mfuleni and Somerset West, a key commuter corridor in the province.

According to the department, efforts to resolve the dispute through mediation proved unsuccessful. From June 2025 onwards, violence escalated sharply, resulting in multiple fatalities, disruptions to services, and ongoing threats to public safety. In response, the High Court granted a temporary interdict in August 2025 to stabilise the situation. However, incidents of violence reportedly continued, with further cases recorded as recently as October.

The department said the court’s decision to make the interim order permanent sends a strong and unambiguous message that the rule of law must prevail in the public transport sector. It further emphasised that all taxi associations and operators are legally obligated to comply with their operating licence conditions, and that any failure to adhere to the ruling will result in firm legal action.

“This order is a victory for every commuter who deserves to travel safely and without fear,” said MEC Sileku. “Violence and lawlessness have no place in our transport system. We will continue working closely with law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure that commuters’ rights are protected and that the taxi industry operates within the bounds of the law.”

Sileku also commended the provincial legal team for their diligence in pursuing the matter and reaffirmed the department’s commitment to ongoing engagement with all stakeholders in the taxi industry. He stressed that sustainable peace in the sector requires cooperation, respect for the law, and a shared commitment to public safety.

“Together, we can build a minibus taxi industry that serves the people of the Western Cape with dignity, respect, and reliability,” Sileku added.

The department reiterated that ensuring a safe, regulated, and dependable public transport system remains a key priority for the provincial government, particularly given the vital role the minibus taxi industry plays in supporting economic activity and daily mobility across the Western Cape.