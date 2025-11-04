AWS and Telangana: Expanding Horizons in Technology
A delegation from Amazon Web Services visited Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, to discuss company expansion and operational topics. The minister pledged governmental support for AWS's investments in the state. The meeting focused on ongoing Data Center projects, with key representatives like Kerry Person playing a role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
A delegation from Amazon Web Services met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, presenting their ambitious expansion plans and addressing various operational issues within the state.
The chief minister guaranteed governmental backing for AWS's investments, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting technological advancements.
The briefing covered significant ongoing Data Center projects, with Kerry Person, AWS's Global Head of Data Center, among the distinguished attendees.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Expansion: A Road Paved with Reform Challenges
Maharashtra Infrastructure Boost: Sea Links and Metro Expansions to Transform Connectivity
Montenegro Leads EU Expansion Race
Rheinmetall Nears Multi-Billion-Euro Ammunition Deal Amid Defense Expansion
IndiGo Tackles Forex Losses with Strategic Expansion