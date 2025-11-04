Left Menu

AWS and Telangana: Expanding Horizons in Technology

A delegation from Amazon Web Services visited Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, to discuss company expansion and operational topics. The minister pledged governmental support for AWS's investments in the state. The meeting focused on ongoing Data Center projects, with key representatives like Kerry Person playing a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:07 IST
AWS and Telangana: Expanding Horizons in Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Amazon Web Services met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, presenting their ambitious expansion plans and addressing various operational issues within the state.

The chief minister guaranteed governmental backing for AWS's investments, highlighting the state's commitment to supporting technological advancements.

The briefing covered significant ongoing Data Center projects, with Kerry Person, AWS's Global Head of Data Center, among the distinguished attendees.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025