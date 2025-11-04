Left Menu

ChatGPT Go's India Launch Hits UPI Snags

OpenAI's rollout of a 12-month free ChatGPT Go plan in India saw high user interest amid complaints about unsuccessful UPI activation attempts. Common issues included repeated charges, errors with UPI IDs, and payment screen freezes. OpenAI acknowledged temporary disruptions and is working to restore service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:16 IST
ChatGPT Go's India Launch Hits UPI Snags
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI's debut of a free 12-month ChatGPT Go plan for Indian users sparked substantial interest on Tuesday, despite many users facing hurdles with UPI activation. Reports of activation failures swept through social media platforms, primarily stemming from glitches in UPI payment processes.

The free plan, announced by OpenAI as part of a limited-time promotion starting November 4, 2025, requires users to submit payment details but incurs no subscription fee. However, issues arose due to multiple one-rupee charges that users reported, without the activation of the service.

OpenAI acknowledged a temporary disruption in UPI payments, citing unexpectedly high user traffic at the launch, which strained system capacity. The company ensures it is collaborating with partners to quickly address the overload and restore the UPI payment mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025