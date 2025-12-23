Left Menu

Belrise Teams Up with Plasan for Military EV Components in India

Belrise Industries partners with Plasan Sasa to produce electric vehicle components for military use in India. The collaboration focuses on the ATEMM platform, aligning with Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. Belrise will integrate into Plasan's supply chain, supporting Indian defense and global operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:21 IST
Belrise Teams Up with Plasan for Military EV Components in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, automotive systems manufacturer Belrise Industries has announced a strategic partnership with Plasan Sasa, a provider of advanced armour and survivability solutions. The collaboration aims to jointly manufacture electric vehicle components tailored for military use in India.

The partnership will focus on adapting and introducing the ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) systems platform to fit Indian military applications. This effort will blend Plasan's expertise in survivability with Belrise's industrial presence, making a substantial contribution towards India's defence technologies, according to the company.

This collaboration supports the Indian government's Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, emphasizing local production and technology transfer. Belrise's integration into Plasan's global supply chain will facilitate the cost-effective production of advanced systems, benefitting both Indian defense and Plasan's worldwide operations. The partnership marks a notable milestone in delivering innovative solutions for the Indian Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025