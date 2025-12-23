Belrise Teams Up with Plasan for Military EV Components in India

In a significant move, automotive systems manufacturer Belrise Industries has announced a strategic partnership with Plasan Sasa, a provider of advanced armour and survivability solutions. The collaboration aims to jointly manufacture electric vehicle components tailored for military use in India.

The partnership will focus on adapting and introducing the ATEMM (All-Terrain Electric Mission Module) systems platform to fit Indian military applications. This effort will blend Plasan's expertise in survivability with Belrise's industrial presence, making a substantial contribution towards India's defence technologies, according to the company.

This collaboration supports the Indian government's Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, emphasizing local production and technology transfer. Belrise's integration into Plasan's global supply chain will facilitate the cost-effective production of advanced systems, benefitting both Indian defense and Plasan's worldwide operations. The partnership marks a notable milestone in delivering innovative solutions for the Indian Armed Forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)