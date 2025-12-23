Major blaze in godown complex in Mumbra area of Thane, Maharashtra; firefighting operations underway, say officials.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Major blaze in godown complex in Mumbra area of Thane, Maharashtra; firefighting operations underway, say officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- blaze
- Thane
- fire
- firefighting
- Mumbra
- godown
- Maharashtra
- incident
- operations
- officials
ALSO READ
Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Mumbra Fire
Maharashtra Extends Deadline for Farmer Registration Under MSP Scheme
Trial Advances in High-Profile Maharashtra Sarpanch Murder Case
Maharashtra Court Acquits Family in High-Profile Dowry Death Case
Maharashtra Elections: Ajit Pawar-led NCP's Strong Performance in Rural Areas