Google and Epic Games Settle Antitrust Dispute with Game-Changing Reforms
Google and Epic Games have reached a court settlement to resolve a 2020 antitrust lawsuit. The settlement includes reforms to Android and app stores that aim to reduce fees, promote competition, and provide more choices for both developers and consumers. The proposal awaits approval from a U.S. District Judge.
- Country:
- United States
Alphabet's Google and Epic Games have announced a significant court settlement aimed at resolving an antitrust dispute that began in 2020. The agreement focuses on implementing reforms in Android and app store policies to reduce transaction fees and foster competitive dynamics.
The joint proposal, awaiting approval from a U.S. District Court in San Francisco, seeks to address allegations that Google monopolized app access and in-app purchase processes on Android devices. Both companies are pushing for regulatory changes that would expand consumer and developer options.
This settlement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing discussion about fair competition in the digital marketplace, setting a precedent for future regulatory measures in the tech industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
