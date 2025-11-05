Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

The Magnum Ice Cream Company faces internal tension as it announces that the Ben & Jerry's board chair no longer meets the required criteria for their role, according to a recent SEC filing. The move comes amid an ongoing internal feud.

Magnum, managing brands like Wall's and Cornetto, plans to spin off from parent company Unilever with an Amsterdam listing scheduled for December 8. This comes after a delay due to the U.S. government shutdown. A dispute with Ben & Jerry's has been ongoing since 2021, following its decision to stop sales in the Israel-occupied West Bank and its harsh criticism of the Gaza conflict.

As Magnum's spin-off progresses, co-founder Ben Cohen anticipates heightened corporate tensions. With revenue of $5.25 billion, Magnum eyes the $105 billion global ice cream market by 2029. The MICC ticker will list primarily in Amsterdam and secondarily in New York and London.