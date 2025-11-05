Left Menu

Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is amid internal conflict, removing Ben & Jerry's board chair due to unmet criteria. A feud with Unilever, over expansion in the occupied West Bank and Gaza statements, complicates plans for an Amsterdam listing. Market competition is expected to intensify post-spin-off.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 14:11 IST
Magnum's Rocky Road: Internal Turmoil and Market Ambitions

The Magnum Ice Cream Company faces internal tension as it announces that the Ben & Jerry's board chair no longer meets the required criteria for their role, according to a recent SEC filing. The move comes amid an ongoing internal feud.

Magnum, managing brands like Wall's and Cornetto, plans to spin off from parent company Unilever with an Amsterdam listing scheduled for December 8. This comes after a delay due to the U.S. government shutdown. A dispute with Ben & Jerry's has been ongoing since 2021, following its decision to stop sales in the Israel-occupied West Bank and its harsh criticism of the Gaza conflict.

As Magnum's spin-off progresses, co-founder Ben Cohen anticipates heightened corporate tensions. With revenue of $5.25 billion, Magnum eyes the $105 billion global ice cream market by 2029. The MICC ticker will list primarily in Amsterdam and secondarily in New York and London.

TRENDING

1
Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

Orsted A/S: Revolutionizing Offshore Wind Energy

 Global
2
Microsoft Boosts Data Sovereignty with In-Country AI Processing Plans

Microsoft Boosts Data Sovereignty with In-Country AI Processing Plans

 India
3
Young Indians Harness Credit to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

Young Indians Harness Credit to Fuel Personal and Professional Growth

 India
4
Germany Takes Action Against Extremist Muslim Groups: A Crackdown on Threats to Democracy

Germany Takes Action Against Extremist Muslim Groups: A Crackdown on Threats...

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025