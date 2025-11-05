Left Menu

Microsoft Boosts Data Sovereignty with In-Country AI Processing Plans

Microsoft announces plans to implement in-country data processing for Microsoft 365 Copilot in 15 nations by 2026, enhancing data sovereignty and regulatory compliance. Initially available in India, Australia, Japan, and the UK by 2025, the initiative aims to bolster security for highly regulated industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 16:12 IST
Microsoft Boosts Data Sovereignty with In-Country AI Processing Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Technology behemoth Microsoft has unveiled ambitious plans to roll out in-country data processing for its AI tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot, aiming at 15 countries by 2026, including India. This initiative is designed to enhance data sovereignty and adherence to regulatory benchmarks.

In a strategic move, Microsoft has outlined that customers in India, Australia, Japan, and the UK can choose to process Copilot interactions domestically by late 2025. The company aims to broaden this option to an additional 11 countries by 2026, fortifying local data governance and security standards.

The decision follows Microsoft's commitment to refining governance and performance through localized data handling. The initiative underscores Microsoft's response to regulatory challenges, informed by its previous compliance framework revamp triggered by a legal spat with Nayara Energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

Decade-Long Fugitive Hunt Ends in Poonch: Two Arrested

 India
2
Aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi: Central Philippines Struggles with Devastation

Aftermath of Typhoon Kalmaegi: Central Philippines Struggles with Devastatio...

 Global
3
Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled

Neurotoxic Threat: Cycad Plant's Hidden Dangers Unveiled

 India
4
Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy

Political Tensions Flare as Defence Minister Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Anarchy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025