Left Menu

Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

Google has reached a comprehensive settlement with Epic Games regarding a 2020 lawsuit. The agreement involves reforms to Android and app store policies, focusing on enhancing competition and lowering fees. The proposal requires judicial approval and includes measures to maintain user safety while expanding developers' and consumers' choices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 23:39 IST
Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has struck a pivotal court settlement with Epic Games, the developer behind 'Fortnite,' to overhaul Android and app store dynamics. The settlement follows Epic's 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which alleged Google monopolized Android app access and transactions. The proposal primarily seeks to lower fees and ameliorate competition.

Filed in San Francisco federal court, Google and Epic request Judge James Donato's approval for the proposed changes. These reforms will enable easier installation of third-party app stores and allow developers to direct users to alternative payment methods. Google's adjustments aim to sustain user safety while enhancing competitiveness.

The settlement addresses Epic's legal actions against Google and a separate issue with Samsung. Judge Donato's prior injunction remains mostly unaltered, maintaining a technical committee for dispute resolution. The agreement, if sanctioned, anticipates concluding Epic's claims while Google fends off other lawsuits concerning its search and advertising tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

Trump's Peace Plan for Gaza Faces U.N. Security Council Vote

 Global
2
Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

 Global
3
Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertainties

Tech Stocks Rebound Fuels Market Optimism Amid Trade and Economic Uncertaint...

 Global
4
Shockwaves in Chicago: Daycare Raid Sparks Immigration Debate

Shockwaves in Chicago: Daycare Raid Sparks Immigration Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025