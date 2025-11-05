Google and Epic Games Reach Landmark U.S. Court Settlement

Alphabet's Google has struck a pivotal court settlement with Epic Games, the developer behind 'Fortnite,' to overhaul Android and app store dynamics. The settlement follows Epic's 2020 antitrust lawsuit, which alleged Google monopolized Android app access and transactions. The proposal primarily seeks to lower fees and ameliorate competition.

Filed in San Francisco federal court, Google and Epic request Judge James Donato's approval for the proposed changes. These reforms will enable easier installation of third-party app stores and allow developers to direct users to alternative payment methods. Google's adjustments aim to sustain user safety while enhancing competitiveness.

The settlement addresses Epic's legal actions against Google and a separate issue with Samsung. Judge Donato's prior injunction remains mostly unaltered, maintaining a technical committee for dispute resolution. The agreement, if sanctioned, anticipates concluding Epic's claims while Google fends off other lawsuits concerning its search and advertising tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)