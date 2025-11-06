AI Showdown: China's Race with the U.S.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has issued a cautionary forecast regarding the competition between China and the United States in the artificial intelligence sector. Speaking at the Financial Times' Future of AI Summit, Huang expressed concerns that China could overtake the U.S. in AI advancements.

Despite Nvidia's technological leadership, Huang emphasized the importance of engaging with China's developer base for long-term success. He criticized U.S. policies that restrict Nvidia's access to the Chinese market, arguing that excluding a significant portion of the world's AI talent could disadvantage the U.S.

Amidst this competitive landscape, former U.S. President Donald Trump also commented on restricting Nvidia's cutting-edge semiconductor technology to American customers, adding layers to the complex geopolitical tech rivalry.