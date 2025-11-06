Left Menu

AstraZeneca Projects Steady Growth with 2025 Results

AstraZeneca PLC has announced its financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, reiterating its total revenue and core EPS guidance for the full year. The company is poised to sustain growth through 2026 and is on track for its 2030 goals.

AstraZeneca PLC has released its financial results for the third quarter and the first nine months of 2025, affirming its revenue and core EPS forecasts for the year.

The pharmaceutical giant continues to demonstrate consistent growth with projections showing stability through 2026.

Positioned strategically, AstraZeneca aims to achieve its ambitious 2030 targets, promising sustained progress and development.

