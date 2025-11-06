ISRO's Bold Leap: Industry Partnership to Revolutionize Space Launches

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), led by Chairman V Narayanan, announced plans to transfer 50% of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) development to an industry consortium. This endeavor aims to bolster the domestic aerospace, defense, and engineering sectors that are already substantial contributors to ISRO's missions.

During the 7th Edition of the India Manufacturing Show, Narayanan highlighted the Indian consortium, spearheaded by HAL and L&T, which has produced its first rocket, with a launch planned by February. He emphasized that nearly 80% of contributions to the heavy communication satellite CMS-03 were from Indian industry.

Narayanan recounted ISRO's achievements, including the NISAR satellite launched this year, and noted the evolving landscape with over 330 startups now involved in space programs. With reforms boosting industrial participation, ISRO envisions increasing the number of satellite launches from 10–12 annually to 50 in the upcoming years.

