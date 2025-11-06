Left Menu

ISRO's Bold Leap: Industry Partnership to Revolutionize Space Launches

ISRO plans to transfer 50% of the PSLV development to an industry consortium to boost India's aerospace sector. With significant contributions from domestic industries, ISRO has achieved numerous milestones, including the Mars Orbiter Mission and lunar landing. The agency aims to enhance its capabilities and increase satellite launches significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:40 IST
ISRO's Bold Leap: Industry Partnership to Revolutionize Space Launches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), led by Chairman V Narayanan, announced plans to transfer 50% of its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) development to an industry consortium. This endeavor aims to bolster the domestic aerospace, defense, and engineering sectors that are already substantial contributors to ISRO's missions.

During the 7th Edition of the India Manufacturing Show, Narayanan highlighted the Indian consortium, spearheaded by HAL and L&T, which has produced its first rocket, with a launch planned by February. He emphasized that nearly 80% of contributions to the heavy communication satellite CMS-03 were from Indian industry.

Narayanan recounted ISRO's achievements, including the NISAR satellite launched this year, and noted the evolving landscape with over 330 startups now involved in space programs. With reforms boosting industrial participation, ISRO envisions increasing the number of satellite launches from 10–12 annually to 50 in the upcoming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lenskart to Launch AI-Enabled Smartglasses for Developers

Lenskart to Launch AI-Enabled Smartglasses for Developers

 India
2
Justice Prevailed: Anil Kumar Acquitted in Decade-Old Case!

Justice Prevailed: Anil Kumar Acquitted in Decade-Old Case!

 India
3
India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership

India's Potential in Rare Earths and AI: A Strategy for Global Leadership

 United Arab Emirates
4
Apple's Standoff with EU Digital Laws

Apple's Standoff with EU Digital Laws

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025