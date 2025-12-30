CPI(M) Leader K K Narayanan Passes Away at 77

K K Narayanan, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former MLA, has died at 77. Narayanan collapsed while engaging with students at an NSS camp near Peralassery and was unable to be revived despite prompt medical attention.

Known for his leadership in the cooperative sector, Narayanan played significant roles, including serving as the Kannur District Panchayat president from 2005 to 2010, before being elected to the state legislature from the Dharmadam Assembly in 2011.

His dedication to improving regional governance and his commitment to cooperative institutions, such as the Kannur District Cooperative Bank and the AKG Memorial Cooperative Hospital, marked his long-standing public service career.

(With inputs from agencies.)