CPI(M) Leader K K Narayanan Passes Away at 77
K K Narayanan, a prominent CPI(M) leader and former MLA, passed away at the age of 77 after collapsing during an event. He was notable for his contributions to the cooperative sector and served in various leadership roles within the party and regional governance.
K K Narayanan, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former MLA, has died at 77. Narayanan collapsed while engaging with students at an NSS camp near Peralassery and was unable to be revived despite prompt medical attention.
Known for his leadership in the cooperative sector, Narayanan played significant roles, including serving as the Kannur District Panchayat president from 2005 to 2010, before being elected to the state legislature from the Dharmadam Assembly in 2011.
His dedication to improving regional governance and his commitment to cooperative institutions, such as the Kannur District Cooperative Bank and the AKG Memorial Cooperative Hospital, marked his long-standing public service career.
