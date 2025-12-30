Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader K K Narayanan Passes Away at 77

K K Narayanan, a prominent CPI(M) leader and former MLA, passed away at the age of 77 after collapsing during an event. He was notable for his contributions to the cooperative sector and served in various leadership roles within the party and regional governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 30-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 19:58 IST
CPI(M) Leader K K Narayanan Passes Away at 77
  • Country:
  • India

K K Narayanan, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and former MLA, has died at 77. Narayanan collapsed while engaging with students at an NSS camp near Peralassery and was unable to be revived despite prompt medical attention.

Known for his leadership in the cooperative sector, Narayanan played significant roles, including serving as the Kannur District Panchayat president from 2005 to 2010, before being elected to the state legislature from the Dharmadam Assembly in 2011.

His dedication to improving regional governance and his commitment to cooperative institutions, such as the Kannur District Cooperative Bank and the AKG Memorial Cooperative Hospital, marked his long-standing public service career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

Heroic Rescue: Wildlife Heroes Save Abandoned Leopard Cubs

 India
2
Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

Diplomatic Talks Amid Strained Bangladesh-India Relations

 Bangladesh
3
Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

Vande Bharat Train to Connect Bengaluru and Mangaluru Soon

 India
4
CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

CIDCO Celebrates Historic Tunnel Breakthrough in Water Supply Project

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025