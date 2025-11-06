Burkhan World Boosts Karnataka's Tech Scene with Rs 1,500 Crore Investment

The Burkhan World Investment Group has unveiled a major investment plan of Rs 1,500 crore aimed at producing advanced AI-powered servers in Karnataka, India. Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil shared this development on Thursday, highlighting its potential for boosting employment and technological growth.

Based in Miami, USA, Burkhan World has requested up to 15 acres of land near Devanahalli to set up their facilities, with the state government showing willingness for cooperation. During meetings with Shafi Khan, CEO of The Ghazi Group—a Burkhan subsidiary—Patil discussed strategic details of the investment.

The initiative promises to enhance the manufacturing of high-demand servers for data centers, targeting global exports. Plans to produce advanced CPUs, GPUs, and AI-ready network switches are also underway, in collaboration with Gigabyte and Cera Network. Burkhan World aims to establish Bengaluru as its Centre of Excellence, launching skill development programs to further enrich the state's tech landscape.