Ampace Unveils Cutting-Edge E-Motorcycle Tech at EICMA

Ampace, a high-profile lithium battery manufacturer, presented its breakthrough e-motorcycle technologies and battery swap solutions at EICMA in Milan. These innovations focus on improving performance and redefining business models. Their E30P cell and Kun-Era series are set to revolutionize the e-motorcycle industry with enhanced range, speed, and efficiency.

Designed for rapid charging, the E30P cell can achieve 95% battery capacity in 47 minutes and is engineered to maintain over 90% capacity after 2,000 cycles. The Kun-Era series boasts cutting-edge features such as lightweight design and rapid acceleration, already integrated into models like the Wuyang-Honda's E-VO GT.

Ampace's battery swap solutions promise efficiency for delivery and e-moto taxi services, facilitating quick swaps over slow charging. With reliability at its core, Ampace continues to invest in research and development to fulfill its mission of 'Safe Arrival' for global two-wheeler users.

