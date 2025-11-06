Championing Community Spirit: LA28's Volunteer Journey to the Olympics
LA28 has launched a volunteer initiative to foster a culture of community service leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games. CEO Reynold Hoover emphasized the program's goal to harness volunteerism, inspired by local solidarity during past emergencies. Delta Air Lines sponsors this civic engagement effort aimed at mobilizing thousands of volunteers.
The LA28 Olympic Games have kicked off a volunteer program, encouraging local residents to engage in charitable events long before the 2028 Games commence.
This initiative, driven by LA28's desire to cultivate a strong volunteer culture, allows citizens to register their interest online. LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover expressed that this effort not only aims to build community solidarity but also serves as an exemplar for future Olympic hosts.
Reflecting on local resilience in response to regional wildfires, Hoover highlighted the community spirit that seeded this venture. Delta Air Lines is the sponsor, reinforcing the program. Volunteers can expect notifications about events aligned with their interests, fostering collaboration.
