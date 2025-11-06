Left Menu

Championing Community Spirit: LA28's Volunteer Journey to the Olympics

LA28 has launched a volunteer initiative to foster a culture of community service leading up to the 2028 Olympic Games. CEO Reynold Hoover emphasized the program's goal to harness volunteerism, inspired by local solidarity during past emergencies. Delta Air Lines sponsors this civic engagement effort aimed at mobilizing thousands of volunteers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:18 IST
Championing Community Spirit: LA28's Volunteer Journey to the Olympics

The LA28 Olympic Games have kicked off a volunteer program, encouraging local residents to engage in charitable events long before the 2028 Games commence.

This initiative, driven by LA28's desire to cultivate a strong volunteer culture, allows citizens to register their interest online. LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover expressed that this effort not only aims to build community solidarity but also serves as an exemplar for future Olympic hosts.

Reflecting on local resilience in response to regional wildfires, Hoover highlighted the community spirit that seeded this venture. Delta Air Lines is the sponsor, reinforcing the program. Volunteers can expect notifications about events aligned with their interests, fostering collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada's Avian Dilemma: Controversial Cull of Ostriches Amid Bird Flu Outbreak

Canada's Avian Dilemma: Controversial Cull of Ostriches Amid Bird Flu Outbre...

 Global
2
Supreme Court's Landmark Rulings: Arrest Rights, Religious Conversions, and More

Supreme Court's Landmark Rulings: Arrest Rights, Religious Conversions, and ...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Tuzla Retirement Home Claims 12 Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Tuzla Retirement Home Claims 12 Lives

 Global
4
Mission 'Return Ticket': Assam Deports Bangladeshi Nationals

Mission 'Return Ticket': Assam Deports Bangladeshi Nationals

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025