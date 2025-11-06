Championing Community Spirit: LA28's Volunteer Journey to the Olympics

The LA28 Olympic Games have kicked off a volunteer program, encouraging local residents to engage in charitable events long before the 2028 Games commence.

This initiative, driven by LA28's desire to cultivate a strong volunteer culture, allows citizens to register their interest online. LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover expressed that this effort not only aims to build community solidarity but also serves as an exemplar for future Olympic hosts.

Reflecting on local resilience in response to regional wildfires, Hoover highlighted the community spirit that seeded this venture. Delta Air Lines is the sponsor, reinforcing the program. Volunteers can expect notifications about events aligned with their interests, fostering collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)