Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

In a significant cyber incident, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office is believed to have fallen victim to a breach by a suspected foreign entity, potentially compromising sensitive financial research data used in the legislation process.

According to sources cited by the Washington Post, officials recently discovered this breach, sparking concerns about the exposure of communications between lawmakers and nonpartisan researchers, along with potential access to internal email and office chat logs.

Efforts to contact the CBO for a statement have so far been unproductive.

(With inputs from agencies.)