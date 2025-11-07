Left Menu

Cyber Breach Hits U.S. Congressional Budget Office: Suspected Foreign Actor Involved

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office was reportedly hacked by a suspected foreign actor, jeopardizing key financial research data used by lawmakers. Officials fear that communications and internal records may have been accessed. The CBO has not responded to requests for comment on the breach.

Updated: 07-11-2025 03:03 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 03:03 IST
In a significant cyber incident, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office is believed to have fallen victim to a breach by a suspected foreign entity, potentially compromising sensitive financial research data used in the legislation process.

According to sources cited by the Washington Post, officials recently discovered this breach, sparking concerns about the exposure of communications between lawmakers and nonpartisan researchers, along with potential access to internal email and office chat logs.

Efforts to contact the CBO for a statement have so far been unproductive.

