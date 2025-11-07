China Unveils New Power: The Fujian Aircraft Carrier

China has taken a major leap in its naval capabilities by commissioning the Fujian, its first domestically designed aircraft carrier, following a series of comprehensive sea trials. Named after the province directly across from Taiwan, the vessel signifies China's growing maritime prowess, state media reported on Friday.

President Xi Jinping presided over the commissioning and flag-presenting ceremony in Hainan on Wednesday, even inspecting the carrier himself, according to Xinhua news agency. The Fujian, China's third carrier, features advanced technology including a flat flight deck and electromagnetic catapults—making it significantly more potent than its predecessors, the Liaoning and Shandong, which were Russian-designed.

Equipped to carry more, heavier-armed jet fighters, the Fujian launched China's new J-35 stealth fighter and KJ-600 early-warning aircraft during trials. Military experts and regional analysts will closely monitor the Fujian's deployment to assess how quickly it can reach full combat-readiness by integrating with supporting naval elements.

