Left Menu

China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier: Advancing Military Modernisation with Challenges Ahead

China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, marking a significant step in its military modernisation. Equipped with modern technology like electromagnetic catapults, the Fujian promises enhanced naval capabilities. However, analysts highlight challenges in achieving full operational status, noting its current reliance on sea trials and limited deployment history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:42 IST
China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier: Advancing Military Modernisation with Challenges Ahead

China has launched its latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, signaling an important phase in its military advancements. President Xi Jinping attended the commissioning ceremony in Hainan province, underscoring the carrier's significance in China's naval strategy.

The Fujian, China's third aircraft carrier, boasts a flat flight deck and electromagnetic catapults, representing a technological leap from its predecessors. With these features, the vessel can carry heavier and more armed fighter jets, potentially boosting China's military capability at sea.

Despite these advancements, the path to becoming fully operational presents challenges. Defense experts point out the next steps involve rigorous trials and coordinated deployment with support fleets. Although hailed as a 'milestone' by Chinese media, the Fujian's full integration into active service could take another year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

India Commemorates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

 India
2
India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

India Sets Sail Towards Digital Maritime Innovation with Neptunus-IRS MoU

 India
3
US Dollar Edges Up Amid Economic Jitters and Fed Speculations

US Dollar Edges Up Amid Economic Jitters and Fed Speculations

 Global
4
Challenges Mount for Honda Amid Tariffs and Chip Shortages

Challenges Mount for Honda Amid Tariffs and Chip Shortages

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025