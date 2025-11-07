China's Fujian Aircraft Carrier: Advancing Military Modernisation with Challenges Ahead

China has launched its latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, signaling an important phase in its military advancements. President Xi Jinping attended the commissioning ceremony in Hainan province, underscoring the carrier's significance in China's naval strategy.

The Fujian, China's third aircraft carrier, boasts a flat flight deck and electromagnetic catapults, representing a technological leap from its predecessors. With these features, the vessel can carry heavier and more armed fighter jets, potentially boosting China's military capability at sea.

Despite these advancements, the path to becoming fully operational presents challenges. Defense experts point out the next steps involve rigorous trials and coordinated deployment with support fleets. Although hailed as a 'milestone' by Chinese media, the Fujian's full integration into active service could take another year.

