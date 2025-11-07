Innovation First: AI Regulation Takes a Backseat in India's Tech Strategy

Central government officials have announced a strategic focus on innovation ahead of regulation in the artificial intelligence sector. This approach, according to IT Secretary S Krishnan, aims to create a fertile environment for AI development before implementing regulatory measures.

Speaking at the Global Leadership Summit 2025 hosted by CNBC-TV18, Krishnan emphasized the need for innovation to fully capitalize on AI's benefits for India and the world. He mentioned that existing legal frameworks would be adjusted as needed to address potential issues arising from AI technology.

Krishnan also addressed concerns about employment disruptions due to AI, highlighting the importance of skilling and up-skilling to prepare the workforce for evolving job markets. He reassured that the impact on employment might not be as significant as some fear.