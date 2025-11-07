Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions

Germany has publicly condemned North Korea's recent launch of a ballistic missile, categorizing it as a threat to both regional and international security. The German Foreign Office expressed its demand for Pyongyang to cease its illegal ballistic missile activities.

This condemnation comes in light of North Korea's recent missile firing towards the eastern sea, a move that has been confirmed by officials from South Korea and Japan. This marks yet another event in a series of missile launches conducted by North Korea over the past few weeks.

The missile activities by North Korea continue despite recent efforts to open diplomatic dialogues, highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed offer for talks with Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)