Left Menu

Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions

Germany condemned North Korea's missile launch, calling it a threat to regional and global peace. Berlin urged Pyongyang to cease its missile activities, as dictated by UN Resolutions. North Korea's recent activities follow prior launches and an open invitation for talks from the U.S. President.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:04 IST
Germany Denounces North Korea's Missile Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has publicly condemned North Korea's recent launch of a ballistic missile, categorizing it as a threat to both regional and international security. The German Foreign Office expressed its demand for Pyongyang to cease its illegal ballistic missile activities.

This condemnation comes in light of North Korea's recent missile firing towards the eastern sea, a move that has been confirmed by officials from South Korea and Japan. This marks yet another event in a series of missile launches conducted by North Korea over the past few weeks.

The missile activities by North Korea continue despite recent efforts to open diplomatic dialogues, highlighted by U.S. President Donald Trump's renewed offer for talks with Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence: Gender Violence and Distrust in Mexico's Leadership

Political Turbulence: Gender Violence and Distrust in Mexico's Leadership

 Global
2
Beighton Cup 2023: A Historic Return to India’s Largest Hockey Stadium

Beighton Cup 2023: A Historic Return to India’s Largest Hockey Stadium

 India
3
American Airlines Faces Potential Flight Turbulence

American Airlines Faces Potential Flight Turbulence

 Global
4
Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders

Political Aspirations in Tamil Nadu: A Clash of Leaders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025