A-1 Ltd board to meet on Nov 14 to consider bonus issue, entry into clean mobility

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 16:52 IST
Logistics and chemical trading company A-1 Ltd on Saturday announced that its board will meet next week to consider a bonus issue, a stock split, and a proposal to expand into electric vehicles and clean mobility.

The company has proposed a bonus issue of 5:1, issuing five shares for every one share held by shareholders, and division of the existing one equity share into up to 10 equity shares, as per an exchange filing.

The board will also consider and recommend a dividend of up to 50 per cent on the paid-up equity share capital of the company for the current year in a meeting to be held on November 14.

The Ahmedabad-based company also said that it plans a major diversification into India's fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) sector, marking a strategic shift from chemicals to clean mobility.

The company plans to expand operations of its subsidiary, A-1 Sureja Industries, into new EV-related verticals and allied clean mobility fields, including R&D, battery technology, EV component manufacturing, and smart charging infrastructure, the filing said.

Currently, A-1 Sureja Industries is spearheading scalable electric two-wheeler manufacturing, with an enterprise value of Rs 200 crore, it added.

A-1 Ltd recently raised its stake in the subsidiary to 51 per cent from 45 per cent earlier.

