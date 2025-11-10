Rumble Acquires Northern Data In $767 Million AI Cloud Deal

Video platform Rumble, known for hosting President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social, announced it will acquire German AI cloud company Northern Data in a strategic all-stock deal valued at approximately $767 million. This move marks a significant expansion in Rumble's technological capabilities.

The acquisition terms stipulate that Northern Data shareholders will receive 2.0281 newly-issued Class A shares of Rumble for each Northern Data share, reflecting a 12.99% discount from the recent market close. Previously, Rumble had proposed a higher exchange ratio in their August offer.

Northern Data shareholders will control 30.4% of Rumble after the deal finalizes, expected in the second quarter of 2026, with plans to delist Northern Data. The acquisition also includes a $150 million GPU leasing agreement with Tether and acquisition of 22,400 Nvidia GPUs, bolstering Rumble's tech assets significantly.

