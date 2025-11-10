Left Menu

PhysicsWallah: Revolutionizing Edtech with a Record IPO

PhysicsWallah, India's edtech unicorn, raised Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. This marks the first major edtech IPO in India, featuring significant mutual fund and global investor participation. The funds will drive expansion, marketing, and infrastructure for the popular educational platform.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech giant PhysicsWallah made headlines with its announcement to raise Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors, setting the stage for a groundbreaking IPO. This marks the first significant entry of a pure-play edtech company into the Indian stock market.

The IPO has garnered interest from 57 major funds, including domestic names like ICICI Prudential MF and Kotak Mahindra MF, as well as international giants like Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. The firm allocated 14.33 crore shares at Rs 109 each, raising Rs 1,562.85 crore, with over half going to mutual funds.

Funds raised will further PhysicsWallah's expansion and technological advancements. The company continues to thrive amid a growing demand for hybrid learning solutions, underscoring its potential market growth as it prepares to debut on the stock exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

