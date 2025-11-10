PhysicsWallah: Revolutionizing Edtech with a Record IPO

Edtech giant PhysicsWallah made headlines with its announcement to raise Rs 1,563 crore from anchor investors, setting the stage for a groundbreaking IPO. This marks the first significant entry of a pure-play edtech company into the Indian stock market.

The IPO has garnered interest from 57 major funds, including domestic names like ICICI Prudential MF and Kotak Mahindra MF, as well as international giants like Goldman Sachs and Fidelity. The firm allocated 14.33 crore shares at Rs 109 each, raising Rs 1,562.85 crore, with over half going to mutual funds.

Funds raised will further PhysicsWallah's expansion and technological advancements. The company continues to thrive amid a growing demand for hybrid learning solutions, underscoring its potential market growth as it prepares to debut on the stock exchange.

