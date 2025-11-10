Reliance Jio Advocates Auction-Based Spectrum Allocation for Satellite Services

Reliance Jio is urging the allocation of spectrum for satellite services via auctions, similar to mobile services, amid ongoing regulatory discourse. This includes advocating for including specific bands in upcoming auctions.

The call comes in response to a consultation paper by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) and stands in contrast to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, who are demanding lower spectrum prices but aligning with Jio in opposing spectrum allocation without auction, particularly in urban areas.

The government plans to allocate certain spectrums administratively under the Telecommunications Act 2023. Despite initial opposition, telecom operators are now collaborating with Elon Musk's Starlink. Reliance Jio highlights the global trend of satellite operators like Starlink using 1600 MHz to 2600 MHz bands for device-to-device services, emphasizing the strategic importance of the 6 GHz band in future telecom advancements.