Left Menu

Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution

Wall Street faces uncertainty as tech valuations falter, with escalating concerns over prolonged government shutdown impacts. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 experienced significant gains, yet AI-related stock volatility persists. Meanwhile, U.S. legislative progress is closely monitored for potential reopening, impacting various sectors and influencing economic forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:23 IST
Market Jitters as Tech Valuations Wobble Amid Government Shutdown Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures dipped on Tuesday amid renewed concerns about inflated technology valuations, while attention remained on efforts to conclude the longest U.S. government shutdown in history. The market is eyeing legislative progress closely as the shutdown continues to strain the economy and obscure data crucial for the Federal Reserve and investors.

Technology and AI stocks rebounded sharply on Monday, with the Nasdaq achieving its biggest daily gain since late May and the S&P 500 marking a notable one-day percentage rise not seen since mid-October. The surge was driven by expectations of an imminent government reopening, anticipated to alleviate economic pressures and enhance data transparency.

In company-specific developments, Nvidia's shares fell following SoftBank's disclosure of its complete exit from the company. Additionally, CoreWeave saw a slump in premarket trading after revising its annual revenue forecast downward. With the conclusion of the third-quarter earnings season approaching, profit growth for S&P 500 companies is surpassing initial estimates, offering some optimism amid ongoing market uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

Amit Shah Mobilizes Agencies in Delhi Blast Terror Hunt

 India
2
Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

Delhi Blast Sparks Security Scrutiny Amid Terror Probe

 India
3
Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech Resurgence

Stability on the Horizon: Wall Street Awaits Government Reopening Amid Tech ...

 Global
4
Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of polling in second phase of Bihar assembly elections: Officials.

Highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 pc provisionally recorded at close of po...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025