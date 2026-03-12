Transforming Urban India: New Committee for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs has advised the Indian government to establish a high-level expert committee to evaluate infrastructure, financing, governance, and capacity needs to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

The committee's report, presented in the Lok Sabha, emphasizes coordinated planning and fiscal strategies to ensure balanced urban development across metropolitan and smaller cities. A forward-thinking roadmap is crucial, it notes.

Despite urbanization demands, the budget allocation for urban affairs has decreased. Current schemes risk resource inefficiency due to overlap. The recommendation includes a comprehensive framework to harmonize various schemes under the HUA Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)