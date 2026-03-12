Left Menu

Transforming Urban India: New Committee for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

A parliamentary panel has suggested forming a new expert committee to assess infrastructure, financing, and governance requirements. The goal is to align with 'Viksit Bharat 2047', fostering coordinated planning and development nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:55 IST
Transforming Urban India: New Committee for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs has advised the Indian government to establish a high-level expert committee to evaluate infrastructure, financing, governance, and capacity needs to achieve the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

The committee's report, presented in the Lok Sabha, emphasizes coordinated planning and fiscal strategies to ensure balanced urban development across metropolitan and smaller cities. A forward-thinking roadmap is crucial, it notes.

Despite urbanization demands, the budget allocation for urban affairs has decreased. Current schemes risk resource inefficiency due to overlap. The recommendation includes a comprehensive framework to harmonize various schemes under the HUA Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026