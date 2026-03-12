Crackdown on Illegal Residency: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained
Two Bangladeshi nationals, including a 17-year-old girl, were detained in a police verification drive for residing illegally in the city. They were handed over to the FRRO for further legal proceedings and are currently in a detention center, as per directives from the Karnataka Home Minister.
In a targeted police verification drive, two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city were detained, authorities reported on Thursday. Among them was a 17-year-old girl from Dhaka and Mohammed Umar, 23, from Bagerhat district. Both were employed at Winsome Tree Community.
A senior police officer confirmed their apprehension in the K Narayanapura area, falling under the Kothanur police station limits, on Wednesday. After preliminary inquiries, the duo was transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal proceedings.
These actions align with the Karnataka Home Minister's February directive mandating state-wide police initiatives to identify and address illegal residency among foreign nationals. The detainees are now held at a detention center as their status is further verified under immigration laws.
(With inputs from agencies.)
