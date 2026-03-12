Crackdown on Illegal Residency: Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained

In a targeted police verification drive, two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city were detained, authorities reported on Thursday. Among them was a 17-year-old girl from Dhaka and Mohammed Umar, 23, from Bagerhat district. Both were employed at Winsome Tree Community.

A senior police officer confirmed their apprehension in the K Narayanapura area, falling under the Kothanur police station limits, on Wednesday. After preliminary inquiries, the duo was transferred to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further legal proceedings.

These actions align with the Karnataka Home Minister's February directive mandating state-wide police initiatives to identify and address illegal residency among foreign nationals. The detainees are now held at a detention center as their status is further verified under immigration laws.

