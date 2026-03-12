Left Menu

Kerala Railways Receive New Stops to Boost Connectivity

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi announced that the Railway Ministry has permitted additional stops for trains in Kerala, easing passenger travel. The move facilitates better access for commuters between key stations like Payyannur, Nileshwaram, and Kanhangad, and is expected to enhance regional connectivity significantly.

The Railway Ministry has sanctioned new stoppages for two key train routes in Kerala, as per a recent announcement by Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi. This decision aims to ease the journey for passengers and improve connectivity between critical transit points.

The Visakhapatnam-Kollam Express and the Nagercoil-Mangaluru junction Amrit Bharat Express will now include additional stops at pivotal stations such as Payyannur, Nileshwaram, and Kanhangad. Minister Gopi had previously requested these changes after witnessing the challenges faced by passengers in north Malabar due to insufficient stops.

According to Gopi, this initiative will provide much-needed relief to various groups, including naval officers, students, and patients traveling for treatment. The change will also bolster transport convenience in regions like Thrissur and Ernakulam, with expectations of driving regional development further.

