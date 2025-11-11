Left Menu

India's Workforce Transformation: AI and Female Prowess Lead the Charge

The India Skills Report highlights that 40% of India's IT and gig workers are using AI, improving the country's employability to 56.35%. Female employability exceeds male, and hybrid work fosters this trend. The report urges for AI-ready learning ecosystems to maintain India's growth as a skills capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 21:08 IST
India's Workforce Transformation: AI and Female Prowess Lead the Charge
  • Country:
  • India

According to the recent India Skills Report, over 40% of workers in India's IT and gig sectors are now leveraging AI technology for tasks like automation and analytics, marking a major transformation in the workforce.

The report, produced by the Educational Testing Service alongside industry bodies, notes that India's employability rate has improved to 56.35%, reflecting significant enhancements in job readiness and skill adaptability. Notably, female employability rates have surpassed those of males for the first time.

The report suggests that sustaining India's rise as a global skills hub requires widespread AI-based learning innovation. It also shows momentum in hiring, driven by sectors such as technology and BFSI, projecting India as the world's key talent provider amid anticipated global labor shortages.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

Punjab Triumphs in Business Reforms Action Plan 2024

 India
2
Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

Mumbai Congress Extends Deadline for BMC Poll Aspirants

 India
3
FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

FA Charges Hannibal Mejbri with Misconduct

 Global
4
Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

Credit Card Cloning Scam: Kolkata Police Probe Rs 11.86 Lakh Fraud

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025