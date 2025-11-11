India's Workforce Transformation: AI and Female Prowess Lead the Charge

According to the recent India Skills Report, over 40% of workers in India's IT and gig sectors are now leveraging AI technology for tasks like automation and analytics, marking a major transformation in the workforce.

The report, produced by the Educational Testing Service alongside industry bodies, notes that India's employability rate has improved to 56.35%, reflecting significant enhancements in job readiness and skill adaptability. Notably, female employability rates have surpassed those of males for the first time.

The report suggests that sustaining India's rise as a global skills hub requires widespread AI-based learning innovation. It also shows momentum in hiring, driven by sectors such as technology and BFSI, projecting India as the world's key talent provider amid anticipated global labor shortages.