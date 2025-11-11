Red Bull and Ford: A New Engine Era Begins in Detroit

Red Bull is set to usher in a new era of engine technology with Ford, as both companies prepare for a joint launch in Detroit next January. The event will mark the beginning of a historic partnership aimed at revolutionizing Formula One engines.

The launch, scheduled for January 15, will take place ahead of the first test of the 2026 season behind closed doors in Barcelona. Red Bull will be the first to reveal their plans, as the current season concludes in December with Red Bull having secured the last four drivers' championships.

The collaboration sees Red Bull Ford powertrains debut as a power unit manufacturer, replacing the current Honda engines, while Honda shifts their focus to Aston Martin exclusively from 2026. Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies hailed the partnership as a bold leap into the future, with Ford CEO Jim Farley expressing excitement over harnessing F1 innovations to enhance consumer vehicles.

