Sprinto Unleashes Next-Gen AI Capabilities in GRC Automation

Sprinto introduces a groundbreaking suite of AI capabilities aimed at making GRC automation autonomous. Central to this launch is the AI Playground, enabling compliance teams to effortlessly design, test, and implement AI agents. Sprinto also unveils 'Ask AI' for streamlined compliance management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:44 IST
Sprinto, an innovative leader in GRC and compliance automation, has unveiled a new suite of AI capabilities that promise to revolutionize how organizations manage compliance. The release features an AI Playground, a no-code tool allowing teams to create bespoke AI agents rapidly.

The AI Playground stands out for leveraging contextual data from an organization's compliance landscape, including its frameworks and risk posture. It enables the creation of intelligent agents for various tasks, such as vendor risk analysis and risk scoring.

Additionally, Sprinto's 'Ask AI' acts as an assistant for compliance teams, enabling them to seamlessly access their compliance databases for policy and risk queries. Sprinto's Co-founder and CEO, Girish Redekar, emphasizes the technology's role in keeping pace with ever-evolving regulations, ensuring compliance standards like ISO 42001 are met.



