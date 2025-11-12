Sprinto Unleashes Next-Gen AI Capabilities in GRC Automation

Sprinto, an innovative leader in GRC and compliance automation, has unveiled a new suite of AI capabilities that promise to revolutionize how organizations manage compliance. The release features an AI Playground, a no-code tool allowing teams to create bespoke AI agents rapidly.

The AI Playground stands out for leveraging contextual data from an organization's compliance landscape, including its frameworks and risk posture. It enables the creation of intelligent agents for various tasks, such as vendor risk analysis and risk scoring.

Additionally, Sprinto's 'Ask AI' acts as an assistant for compliance teams, enabling them to seamlessly access their compliance databases for policy and risk queries. Sprinto's Co-founder and CEO, Girish Redekar, emphasizes the technology's role in keeping pace with ever-evolving regulations, ensuring compliance standards like ISO 42001 are met.

