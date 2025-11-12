Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursions

In an effort to counter the rising threat of drone incursions across Europe, manufacturers in northern Denmark are stepping up production of anti-drone devices. These technologies, designed to jam drone signals, are being supplied to Ukraine and various European locations to counter unauthorized aerial activities that have alarmed NATO members.

The surge in drone threats has prompted Denmark-based Weibel Scientific and MyDefence to develop innovative solutions. Weibel's radar detection was pivotal at Copenhagen Airport during a significant security event, while MyDefence has delivered over 2,000 units of its 'Wingman' detector to Ukraine, a response to the increasing demand for protective measures against drone warfare.

Amid escalating tensions, European nations, supported by NATO, are strategizing to enhance their drone defenses. The development of a 'drone wall' and deployment of US anti-drone systems are part of broader efforts to protect critical infrastructure and deter potential threats from Russia, which denies involvement in mysterious drone flights over the continent.

