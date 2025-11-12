Left Menu

Black Box's Profit Soars Amid Digital Infrastructure Boom

Essar Group's IT arm, Black Box, posted an 8.8% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, driven by improved operating efficiency and stronger margins. The company anticipates further growth due to a robust order book and demand for digital infrastructure services.

Essar Group's IT division, Black Box, achieved an 8.8% rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 55.65 crore, a result of enhanced operating efficiency and amplified margins within its primary business sector.

The Mumbai-based firm reported a 5.8% increase in operational revenues to Rs 1,584.59 crore from Rs 1,497.23 crore the previous year. The company also saw a quarter-on-quarter growth in profit by 35% and revenue by 14.2%, signaling robust financial health.

With a strong pipeline and order book, Black Box continues to rise in digital infrastructure sectors like data centers, expecting further revenue growth in the latter half of FY26. The company estimated its FY26 revenue between Rs 6,750-7,000 crore, bolstered by thriving client partnerships and solid execution strategies.

