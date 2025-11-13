OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.1: A More Conversational and Warm AI Experience
OpenAI introduces GPT-5.1, enhancing its conversational abilities and warmth. The update allows for better tone matching and customization in ChatGPT. With two variants, Instant and Thinking, GPT-5.1 improves intelligence, communication, and instruction adherence. Paid users get first access, with broader rollout soon to follow.
OpenAI has launched GPT-5.1, promising an upgrade to its AI's conversational abilities and a warmer default setting.
The company aims to enhance ChatGPT's tone-matching and customization options, with the rollout starting with paid users.
This upgrade includes two variants—Instant and Thinking—offering improved intelligence and communication.
