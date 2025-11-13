Left Menu

OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.1: A More Conversational and Warm AI Experience

OpenAI introduces GPT-5.1, enhancing its conversational abilities and warmth. The update allows for better tone matching and customization in ChatGPT. With two variants, Instant and Thinking, GPT-5.1 improves intelligence, communication, and instruction adherence. Paid users get first access, with broader rollout soon to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 15:37 IST
OpenAI Unveils GPT-5.1: A More Conversational and Warm AI Experience
  • Country:
  • India

OpenAI has launched GPT-5.1, promising an upgrade to its AI's conversational abilities and a warmer default setting.

The company aims to enhance ChatGPT's tone-matching and customization options, with the rollout starting with paid users.

This upgrade includes two variants—Instant and Thinking—offering improved intelligence and communication.

TRENDING

1
Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

Deadly Encounter in Bastar: A Major Blow to Maoist Leadership

 India
2
Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

Proteas Ready to Prove World Test Championship Glory

 Global
3
Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bihar Polls

Indian Stock Market Ends Steady Amid Volatility: All Eyes on Trade Deal, Bih...

 India
4
Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

Aether Industries' Impressive Profit Surge in Q3

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025