$2.7M Upgrade to Mystery Creek Water Infrastructure Ahead of Fieldays

A major infrastructure upgrade is underway at Waikato’s iconic Mystery Creek Events Centre, with the New Zealand Government backing the project through a $1.35 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to modernise ageing water systems and support the venue’s growing economic and emergency response role.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Minister Mark Patterson said the investment will address critical infrastructure vulnerabilities at the nationally significant site, which hosts the annual National Fieldays and more than 100 events each year.

Aging Infrastructure Replaced Amid Growing Demand

The existing water network at Mystery Creek—now more than 50 years old—has reached the end of its operational life, with increasing risks of failure under rising demand.

“The current system is no longer fit for purpose,” Mr Jones said. “With visitor numbers growing and over 1,000 exhibitor sites requiring reliable supply, upgrading this infrastructure is essential.”

The project will:

Replace the entire reticulated water network across the site

Install a 600,000-litre water storage tank to boost capacity and reliability

Improve system resilience to meet peak demand during large-scale events

The upgrade is designed to ensure uninterrupted water supply during high-attendance events while also strengthening long-term operational reliability.

Supporting a $528 Million Economic Engine

Mystery Creek is best known as the home of the National Fieldays, the Southern Hemisphere’s largest agricultural event. Held annually in June, Fieldays attracts more than 110,000 visitors over four days, generating:

$528 million in total economic expenditure nationwide

$213 million in the Waikato region alone

Beyond Fieldays, the venue hosts over 100 additional events annually, ranging from community gatherings to major national exhibitions, making it a cornerstone of the region’s events and tourism economy.

The infrastructure upgrade is expected to safeguard and enhance this economic contribution by ensuring the venue can meet increasing operational demands.

Critical Role in Emergency Response

In addition to its commercial and community functions, Mystery Creek serves as a key Civil Defence hub for the Waikato region. During large-scale emergencies, the site can be activated as a logistics and supply centre, supporting coordination and response efforts.

“The venue must be safe, accessible, and resilient,” Mr Patterson said. “A reliable water supply is fundamental to its role not just as an events centre, but as critical infrastructure during emergencies.”

The upgraded system will improve the site’s readiness to function under crisis conditions, reinforcing its strategic importance in regional disaster management planning.

Public–Private Investment Model

The total project value stands at $2.7 million, with equal contributions from:

The Government’s Regional Infrastructure Fund ($1.35 million loan)

New Zealand National Fieldays Incorporated Society ($1.35 million)

The Society, which owns the Mystery Creek site, is leading delivery of the project, reflecting a collaborative approach between public funding and private sector stewardship.

Construction Timeline and Local Impact

Construction is already underway and is scheduled for completion ahead of this year’s Fieldays event, ensuring minimal disruption to scheduled activities.

The project is also expected to create up to seven jobs during the construction phase, contributing to local employment and economic activity.

Future-Proofing Regional Infrastructure

The upgrade aligns with broader Government priorities to invest in regional infrastructure that supports economic growth, resilience, and community wellbeing.

“This investment is about future-proofing a nationally significant asset,” Mr Patterson said. “Mystery Creek plays a vital role in showcasing New Zealand’s primary sector and supporting regional development.”

With demand for large-scale event infrastructure continuing to grow, and climate and emergency risks becoming more pronounced, the project represents a targeted intervention to ensure Mystery Creek remains a reliable, high-performing venue for decades to come.