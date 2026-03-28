₹1,734 Crore NH-167 Upgrade in Telangana to Boost Hyderabad–Panaji Corridor

In a major infrastructure push to strengthen connectivity in southern India, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a ₹1,734 crore project for the four-laning of the Gudebellur–Mahabubnagar section of NH-167 in Telangana.

The project, spanning 80 kilometres, has been awarded to M/s KNR Constructions Limited under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and forms a critical segment of the Hyderabad–Panaji Economic Corridor, a key national infrastructure initiative aimed at boosting regional trade and mobility. The project received approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in February 2026.

Strategic Corridor Upgrade to Decongest Key Routes

The Gudebellur–Mahabubnagar stretch currently faces significant congestion and travel delays, particularly across densely populated towns such as Gudebellur, Magnoor, Makthal, Marikal, Devarkadra, Jaklair, Yeligandla, and Banderpally.

The upgrade to a four-lane highway standard is expected to:

Eliminate traffic bottlenecks

Improve road safety standards

Enable smoother freight and passenger movement

Reduce travel time and logistics costs

Officials note that NH-167 serves as a vital link connecting Telangana with Karnataka and further to Goa, making it a crucial route for both commercial and passenger traffic.

Extensive Engineering Works Planned

The project includes a comprehensive set of civil works to modernise the corridor, including:

5 major bridges

36 minor bridges

260 culverts

11 vehicular underpasses

22 light vehicular underpasses (LVUPs)

1 Road Over Bridge/Road Under Bridge (RoB/RUB)

48 km of service roads

56 km of slip roads

These upgrades are designed to ensure safer crossings, improved local access, and seamless integration of highway and local traffic.

Integration with PM Gati Shakti Network

A key highlight of the project is its alignment with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on integrated infrastructure development.

Upon completion, the corridor will:

Connect 3 economic nodes

Link 9 social infrastructure nodes

Integrate 7 logistics nodes

This multi-layered connectivity is expected to significantly enhance regional economic efficiency and support industrial growth.

Boost to Hyderabad’s Industrial Ecosystem

The upgraded highway will strengthen connectivity to major industrial and commercial hubs around Hyderabad, including:

The Hyderabad–Bengaluru NICDC industrial corridor

Pharmaceutical and medical clusters

Special Economic Zones (SEZs)

This improved access is expected to facilitate faster movement of goods, reduce turnaround times, and enhance the competitiveness of industries in the region.

Enhanced Regional and Tourism Connectivity

The project will also improve connectivity between major cities and towns such as:

Mahabubnagar

Narayanpet

Raichur

Devarkadra

Makthal

Hyderabad

In addition, it will provide better access to religious and tourist destinations, supporting local economies and boosting regional tourism.

Driving Economic Growth Through Infrastructure

The Hyderabad–Panaji Economic Corridor is part of India’s broader strategy to develop high-speed, access-controlled economic corridors that reduce travel time and logistics costs across regions.

Experts highlight that such projects:

Strengthen inter-state trade connectivity

Support Make in India and logistics efficiency

Improve last-mile connectivity in semi-urban areas

Generate employment during construction and operation phases

A Step Towards Seamless Mobility

With construction set to begin following the Letter of Award, the NH-167 upgrade is expected to play a transformative role in enhancing connectivity across Telangana and neighbouring states.

By combining modern engineering, multimodal integration, and strategic corridor planning, the project is poised to become a key enabler of economic growth and regional development in southern India.