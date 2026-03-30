Udaipur Airport Set for Major Upgrade with New International Terminal

In a significant development for Udaipur's connectivity, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu revealed that the new terminal at Udaipur international airport will be inaugurated this year. Discussions are underway with airlines to commence international flights from this new terminal.

Responding to queries in the Rajya Sabha, Naidu emphasized India's robust aviation growth under the Modi government over the past 11 years, marked by a sharp increase in airports and air traffic. This boom has accentuated the need for a skilled workforce in the aviation sector.

Efforts for workforce development include structured training initiatives by Ground Handling Agencies in fields like passenger handling and safety. Collaborations with airlines and training institutes are in place to ensure these needs are met nationally, aligning with broader government skill development policies.