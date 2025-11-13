Left Menu

Brandworks Secures $11 Million in Series A Funding for Global Expansion

Brandworks Technologies, a Mumbai-based electronics manufacturing firm, has sealed an $11 million Series A funding round. Driven by Cactus Partners and GVFL, the company aims to enhance its R&D, focusing on AI hardware and IoT platforms, and establish a new design centre in Taiwan for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:42 IST
Brandworks Technologies, a prominent electronics manufacturer from Mumbai, announced the successful closure of its Series A funding round, attracting a total of $11 million.

The financing round was spearheaded by Cactus Partners alongside GVFL, with significant contributions from family offices, totaling $7 million in August 2025. A subsequent $4 million infusion was provided by the Roha Family Office, according to the company's statement.

Brandworks intends to use the funds to bolster its global footprint and research leadership, with investments planned in AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected ecosystems. The company's strategic plans include setting up a design centre in Taiwan and expanding its innovation-driven engineering teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

