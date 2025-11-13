Brandworks Secures $11 Million in Series A Funding for Global Expansion

Brandworks Technologies, a prominent electronics manufacturer from Mumbai, announced the successful closure of its Series A funding round, attracting a total of $11 million.

The financing round was spearheaded by Cactus Partners alongside GVFL, with significant contributions from family offices, totaling $7 million in August 2025. A subsequent $4 million infusion was provided by the Roha Family Office, according to the company's statement.

Brandworks intends to use the funds to bolster its global footprint and research leadership, with investments planned in AI hardware, IoT platforms, and connected ecosystems. The company's strategic plans include setting up a design centre in Taiwan and expanding its innovation-driven engineering teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)