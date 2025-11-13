Indore's MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0 Sparks Rs 16,000 Crore Investment

The MP Tech Growth Conclave 2.0, held in Indore, has been a game-changer for the state's technology sector, leading to an investment pledge of nearly Rs 16,000 crore. This significant influx is anticipated to create around 64,000 jobs, as announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday.

Addressing the conclusion of the event, Yadav emphasized the conclave's role in enhancing the technological and industrial development of the state. The conclave has attracted investments that will bolster employment by encouraging both large and small technology firms.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey highlighted that over 700 stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and startup representatives, attended the conclave. Key announcements included the presentation of a draft space technology policy and the introduction of India's first drone data repository platform.

