Navigating the Chipmaker Chasm: Nexperia's Global Workaround

Nexperia, a Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker, is developing a temporary workaround to navigate a feud between its Europe-based unit and its Chinese packaging plant. The solution is critical for the automotive industry as it mitigates chip shortages, but it remains a short-term measure pending further negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 23:13 IST
Nexperia, a Dutch chipmaker owned by China, is collaborating with clients to mitigate tensions between its European unit and packaging plant in China. Sources close to Nexperia revealed efforts to find short-term solutions amid ongoing disruptions affecting the automotive industry due to chip shortages.

The temporary strategy involves clients purchasing silicon wafers directly from Nexperia's Hamburg facility, transporting them independently to China for packaging. This workaround, while temporary and not feasible for smaller clients, could ease supply chain challenges sparked by the Dutch government's seizure over technology transfer concerns.

As Nexperia navigates this complex landscape, the Chinese government has offered temporary relief by relaxing export controls on the Dongguan plant's chips. Meanwhile, both Nexperia's European and Chinese units are exploring long-term solutions, including expanding capacities in Malaysia and the Philippines and sourcing wafers from within China.

