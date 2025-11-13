Navigating the Chipmaker Chasm: Nexperia's Global Workaround
Nexperia, a Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker, is developing a temporary workaround to navigate a feud between its Europe-based unit and its Chinese packaging plant. The solution is critical for the automotive industry as it mitigates chip shortages, but it remains a short-term measure pending further negotiations.
Nexperia, a Dutch chipmaker owned by China, is collaborating with clients to mitigate tensions between its European unit and packaging plant in China. Sources close to Nexperia revealed efforts to find short-term solutions amid ongoing disruptions affecting the automotive industry due to chip shortages.
The temporary strategy involves clients purchasing silicon wafers directly from Nexperia's Hamburg facility, transporting them independently to China for packaging. This workaround, while temporary and not feasible for smaller clients, could ease supply chain challenges sparked by the Dutch government's seizure over technology transfer concerns.
As Nexperia navigates this complex landscape, the Chinese government has offered temporary relief by relaxing export controls on the Dongguan plant's chips. Meanwhile, both Nexperia's European and Chinese units are exploring long-term solutions, including expanding capacities in Malaysia and the Philippines and sourcing wafers from within China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Strategic Shift: Rethinking Trade Relations with China
Missed Opportunities: Pakistan's Struggle with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Taiwanese Legislator Tackles Disinformation at German Parliament Amid China's Charges
Visa Hurdle: Sumit Nagal's Journey to Compete in China
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Intelligence Failures and Economic Ties with China