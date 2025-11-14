Global Health Sector Shifts: Bird Flu, Diabetes Drugs, and Corporate Changes
Current health news includes Spain's mandatory poultry lockdown to prevent bird flu, the USDA's new sterile fly facility in Mexico against screwworm, anticipated generic Ozempic availability in Canada, Merck KGaA's Q3 profits exceeding expectations, and Edgewell's sale of Stayfree and Playtex to Essity for $340 million.
In a bid to mitigate the risk of bird flu, Spain's Agriculture Ministry has mandated an immediate lockdown of all poultry, expanding previously announced measures to indoor confinement in high-risk areas.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture inaugurated a sterile fly facility in Tampico, Mexico, to combat New World screwworm by dispersing sterile flies aerially in northeastern Mexico.
Anticipated in June 2026, Sandoz plans to launch unbranded versions of Ozempic in Canada post key patent expiration, while Merck KGaA's Q3 profits rose, surpassing predictions. Additionally, Edgewell's North American feminine care business sale to Essity aims at core category focus.