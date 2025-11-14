New Glenn's Stellar Debut: Blue Origin Rockets Towards Mars

Billionaire Jeff Bezos' space venture, Blue Origin, successfully launched its New Glenn rocket from Florida on Thursday, embarking on its maiden flight for paying customers. The rocket carried two satellites bound for Mars, marking a momentous NASA-scale mission for the private space company.

The launch, which took place at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, saw the towering 32-story rocket ascend the skies, with its seven powerful BE-4 liquid-fueled engines propelling it forward. Despite several delays due to weather conditions, the reusable first-stage booster separated as planned, landing safely on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean to the cheers of mission control.

Aside from the groundbreaking primary mission, the rocket also carried a payload from Viasat for a technical demonstration. This launch is a key step for Blue Origin in its quest to rival SpaceX, demonstrating the company's potential to deliver science payloads into space.

(With inputs from agencies.)