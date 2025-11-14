Global Health Updates: Major Poultry Lockdown & Sterile Fly Initiative

Amid soaring concerns over bird flu, Spain's Agriculture Ministry has mandated an immediate lockdown on all poultry. This nationwide decision builds on previous measures targeting high-risk zones and aims to curb the spread of the disease effectively.

In its ongoing battle against New World screwworm, the USDA has inaugurated a sterile fly dispersal facility in Tampico, Mexico. This initiative will enable the aerial release of sterile flies across northeastern Mexico, including Nuevo Leon, as a strategic move to control the pest.

On the financial front, Merck KGaA has reported a promising 3.1% rise in its Q3 operating profits, primarily driven by favorable legislative shifts in South America and profits from selling a priority review voucher. This performance exceeded analysts' forecasts, marking a significant achievement for the company.

