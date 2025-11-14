Left Menu

Global Health Updates: Major Poultry Lockdown & Sterile Fly Initiative

Recent health updates highlight Spain's move to lock down poultry to prevent bird flu and the USDA's new sterile fly facility in Mexico targeting screwworm. Merck KGaA also reported a Q3 profit rise, surpassing market expectations due to South American legislative boosts and sales of a review voucher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 10:27 IST
Global Health Updates: Major Poultry Lockdown & Sterile Fly Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid soaring concerns over bird flu, Spain's Agriculture Ministry has mandated an immediate lockdown on all poultry. This nationwide decision builds on previous measures targeting high-risk zones and aims to curb the spread of the disease effectively.

In its ongoing battle against New World screwworm, the USDA has inaugurated a sterile fly dispersal facility in Tampico, Mexico. This initiative will enable the aerial release of sterile flies across northeastern Mexico, including Nuevo Leon, as a strategic move to control the pest.

On the financial front, Merck KGaA has reported a promising 3.1% rise in its Q3 operating profits, primarily driven by favorable legislative shifts in South America and profits from selling a priority review voucher. This performance exceeded analysts' forecasts, marking a significant achievement for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Magic and Spin Duo Put India Ahead Against Proteas

Bumrah's Magic and Spin Duo Put India Ahead Against Proteas

 India
2
Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener

Bumrah's Magic Turns the Tide for India in Test Opener

 India
3
Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17

Supreme Court to Hear Sahara Group's Employee Salary Pleas on November 17

 India
4
Electrifying Celebrations as NDA Seizes Commanding Lead in Bihar Elections

Electrifying Celebrations as NDA Seizes Commanding Lead in Bihar Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025