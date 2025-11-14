Global Health Updates: Major Poultry Lockdown & Sterile Fly Initiative
Recent health updates highlight Spain's move to lock down poultry to prevent bird flu and the USDA's new sterile fly facility in Mexico targeting screwworm. Merck KGaA also reported a Q3 profit rise, surpassing market expectations due to South American legislative boosts and sales of a review voucher.
Amid soaring concerns over bird flu, Spain's Agriculture Ministry has mandated an immediate lockdown on all poultry. This nationwide decision builds on previous measures targeting high-risk zones and aims to curb the spread of the disease effectively.
In its ongoing battle against New World screwworm, the USDA has inaugurated a sterile fly dispersal facility in Tampico, Mexico. This initiative will enable the aerial release of sterile flies across northeastern Mexico, including Nuevo Leon, as a strategic move to control the pest.
On the financial front, Merck KGaA has reported a promising 3.1% rise in its Q3 operating profits, primarily driven by favorable legislative shifts in South America and profits from selling a priority review voucher. This performance exceeded analysts' forecasts, marking a significant achievement for the company.
(With inputs from agencies.)
