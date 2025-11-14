Zelenskiy Condemns Devastating Drone and Missile Assaults
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a severe assault by Russia involving approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles. This attack was described as a calculated strike targeting civilians and infrastructure. He emphasized Ukraine's strong response and urged global sanctions to curb such aggressions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Russia launched a barrage of approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles overnight.
Labeling the offensive as a calculated attempt to inflict maximum harm on civilians and infrastructure, Zelenskiy took to social media platform X to express his outrage.
He affirmed Ukraine's commitment to countering these threats with robust defense measures and called on the international community to impose sanctions to stop such violent attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Decade of Resilience: France Honors Victims of the 2015 Paris Attacks
France Honors Victims on 10th Anniversary of November 13 Attacks
Russian Refining Resilience: Surviving Ukraine's Drone Attacks
India Signs ₹2,095.70 Cr Deal for INVAR Missiles to Boost T-90 Tank Firepower
France Honors the Fallen: A Decade After Tragic Terror Attacks