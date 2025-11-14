Left Menu

Zelenskiy Condemns Devastating Drone and Missile Assaults

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported a severe assault by Russia involving approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles. This attack was described as a calculated strike targeting civilians and infrastructure. He emphasized Ukraine's strong response and urged global sanctions to curb such aggressions.

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Russia launched a barrage of approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles overnight.

Labeling the offensive as a calculated attempt to inflict maximum harm on civilians and infrastructure, Zelenskiy took to social media platform X to express his outrage.

He affirmed Ukraine's commitment to countering these threats with robust defense measures and called on the international community to impose sanctions to stop such violent attacks.

