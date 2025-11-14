Zelenskiy Condemns Devastating Drone and Missile Assaults

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that Russia launched a barrage of approximately 430 drones and 18 missiles overnight.

Labeling the offensive as a calculated attempt to inflict maximum harm on civilians and infrastructure, Zelenskiy took to social media platform X to express his outrage.

He affirmed Ukraine's commitment to countering these threats with robust defense measures and called on the international community to impose sanctions to stop such violent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)