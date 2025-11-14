Left Menu

SAP Makes Concessions to Settle EU Antitrust Probe

SAP has proposed concessions to settle an EU antitrust probe, including easing customer transitions to competitors and clarifying its fee structure. The European Commission is inviting feedback on these remedies. SAP expects no significant financial impact from the probe.

Updated: 14-11-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:13 IST
SAP Makes Concessions to Settle EU Antitrust Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SAP has submitted a set of concessions aimed at resolving an EU antitrust investigation, the European Commission announced on Friday. The proposals include simplifying the process for customers who wish to switch to competing software, as well as clarifying the company's fee structure and eliminating reinstatement fees.

The remedies aim to address concerns identified by the EU, and the Commission is now seeking feedback from interested parties. Reuters had previously reported these measures were forthcoming.

SAP emphasized that it does not foresee any adverse effects on its financial outlook due to the investigation. "We are adhering to the procedure and timeline established by the European Commission," the company stated, adding it does not expect material financial impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

