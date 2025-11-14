SAP Makes Concessions to Settle EU Antitrust Probe

SAP has submitted a set of concessions aimed at resolving an EU antitrust investigation, the European Commission announced on Friday. The proposals include simplifying the process for customers who wish to switch to competing software, as well as clarifying the company's fee structure and eliminating reinstatement fees.

The remedies aim to address concerns identified by the EU, and the Commission is now seeking feedback from interested parties. Reuters had previously reported these measures were forthcoming.

SAP emphasized that it does not foresee any adverse effects on its financial outlook due to the investigation. "We are adhering to the procedure and timeline established by the European Commission," the company stated, adding it does not expect material financial impacts.

