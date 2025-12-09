Left Menu

Zelenskyy Stands Firm Against Territorial Concessions Amid Diplomatic Pressures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy refuses to cede territory to Russia despite U.S. pressure and diplomatic efforts involving European leaders. President Trump urges concessions, citing Ukraine's military disadvantage. While Ukraine insists on retaining all territories, both sides exchange drone strikes, emphasizing the ongoing conflict's complexity and urgency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 09-12-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 18:17 IST
Zelenskyy Stands Firm Against Territorial Concessions Amid Diplomatic Pressures
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • Italy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed his stance against ceding territory to Russia, resisting pressure from the U.S. for a compromise. This comes as he seeks to rally European support, meeting with leaders and religious figures to strengthen Kyiv's position in the ongoing conflict.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence that Ukraine must cede land to Russia, Zelenskyy remains steadfast. European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, express strong support for Ukraine and have voiced skepticism about the U.S.'s peace proposal.

Amidst these diplomatic challenges, the conflict continues with aerial exchanges between Ukraine and Russian forces. Both nations launch drone strikes, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and increasing the humanitarian toll as the war grinds on.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025