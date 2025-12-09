Zelenskyy Stands Firm Against Territorial Concessions Amid Diplomatic Pressures

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed his stance against ceding territory to Russia, resisting pressure from the U.S. for a compromise. This comes as he seeks to rally European support, meeting with leaders and religious figures to strengthen Kyiv's position in the ongoing conflict.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's insistence that Ukraine must cede land to Russia, Zelenskyy remains steadfast. European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, express strong support for Ukraine and have voiced skepticism about the U.S.'s peace proposal.

Amidst these diplomatic challenges, the conflict continues with aerial exchanges between Ukraine and Russian forces. Both nations launch drone strikes, resulting in significant damage to infrastructure and increasing the humanitarian toll as the war grinds on.

(With inputs from agencies.)