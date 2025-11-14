Left Menu

CleanSpark's $1.15 Billion Gamble: Bitcoin Mining Meets AI Expansion

CleanSpark announced a $1.15 billion capital raise to expand its Bitcoin mining operations and invest in AI infrastructure. The Nasdaq-listed company plans to use the funds for data centers, land, and AI hosting. This move has sparked interest in the AI-crypto crossover, as seen in the rise of DeepSnitch AI and other promising cryptos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:20 IST
CleanSpark's $1.15 Billion Gamble: Bitcoin Mining Meets AI Expansion
  • Country:
  • United States

CleanSpark, a significant player in the crypto and AI sectors, has announced a substantial $1.15 billion capital raise to further its operations in Bitcoin mining and Artificial Intelligence. The funds are earmarked for extensive expansion, including the development of data centers and securing additional land and power resources. This news has boosted CleanSpark's stock by 13% as investors show confidence in the AI and crypto crossover synergy.

The company is set to channel $460 million of the raised capital toward repurchasing common stock from investors at $15.03 per share. The remaining funds will support their ambitious expansion plans, focusing on acquiring land, constructing data centers, and clearing Bitcoin-backed credit lines. This marks CleanSpark's second major capital injection within a year, positioning it as a dominant force in Bitcoin mining with interests in the burgeoning AI sector.

CleanSpark's strategic pivot into AI mirrors industry trends, evidenced by partnerships such as IREN's $9.7 billion deal with Microsoft for Nvidia GPU access and Core Scientific's AI hosting contract with CoreWeave. As institutional investors discover Bitcoin's stability, retail investors are exploring potential high-return opportunities like DeepSnitch AI, projected to be one of the next massive gains in crypto investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

Routine Training Flight Ends in Crash Near Chennai

 India
2
This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda diya'): PM Modi at BJP headquarters.

This massive win and unwavering support has taken Bihar by storm ('garda uda...

 India
3
Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

Tech Stocks Tumble: Wall Street's Rocky Morning

 Global
4
Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

Operation Ganga Guard: Ensuring Safety on India's Rivers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025