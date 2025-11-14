Left Menu

Aditya Jayaraman: Catalyzing Hexaware's India Strategy

Hexaware Technologies has appointed Aditya Jayaraman as the Country Head of India. With over 25 years of experience, he will focus on India's strategy and growth. His expertise spans from startups to tech giants, emphasizing digital transformation and driving impactful outcomes for global enterprises.

Hexaware Technologies has named Aditya Jayaraman as its new Country Head for India, marking a significant leadership move. With a wealth of experience in digital transformation, Jayaraman is set to propel Hexaware's strategy and growth within India's thriving tech landscape.

Jayaraman, who brings over 25 years in cloud, IT, and AI/ML, previously led AWS's Hi-Tech vertical in North America. His career ranges from involvement in Bay Area startups to significant roles in global technology firms. Jayaraman's expertise is expected to fortify Hexaware's focus on enterprise and GCC growth.

Amrinder Singh, President & Head of EMEA & APAC at Hexaware, praised Jayaraman's commercial leadership and transformation partnerships. As the tech landscape evolves, Jayaraman's appointment reinforces Hexaware's commitment to guide organizations through digital transformations, underlining the company's strategic initiatives in modernizing platforms and scaling AI.

